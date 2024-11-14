Researchers equip Kwara farmers with innovation, risk management techniques

Experts in Agriculture with the University of Ilorin, have trained farmers in Kwara State on risk management through insurance and rural e-commerce.

The training, funded by Feed The Future Innovation LAB For Markets, Risks and Resilience, the USAID and the International Centre For Evaluation and Development, is entitled ‘End Line Dissemination Workshop for the Advance Local Leadership, Innovation and Networks (ALL-IN)”.

Opeyemi Ayinde, a Professor and Principal Investigator of the Feed the Future Programme in her presentation, noted that the training was to encourage farmers to build resilience using technology and financial innovation.

She emphasised that there was a need for farmers to embrace innovative farming techniques and the use of improved stress tolerant maize seeds.

Ayinde, an expert in Agricultural Economics, explained that if such innovation was joined with financial inclusion like insurance, credit, financial literacy, it will help in reducing risks farming in Nigeria.

“The women farmers are not supposed to be neglected. The result showed that the male and female farmers, when presented with the same opportunity, they make the farming community better off,” she explained.

For her part, Khadijat Amolegbe, also a researcher noted that “they can sell their products on the market far away from them, and they can even access international markets to sell their products.

“The farmer will get better income from accessing data markets, while investing in their agricultural space leading to increased food production and food security.”

In his welcome address, Kwadwo Mensah, the Director of Research for the International Centre for Evaluation and Development noted that ALL-IN research project were projects that looked at flipping the traditional model for research collaboration.

He explained that the local researchers were funded to carry out studies in Africa, by US researchers. Mensah added that the foreign based researchers lack the context and also the local understanding of what actually happens in the African continent.

He observed that the greatest challenges to African farmers included markets, risks, resilience and innovation, pointing out that if farmers had a fair idea about the market, how to promote their products and also understand issues of finances – climate, then they need to be resilient.

Wahab Egbewole, Professor of International Law and Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, said that the essence of the study was to ensure that farmers have direct access to markets.

Egbewole, who was represented by Olubunmi Omotesho, Professor anx Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, opined that Agriculture is associated with risks, stressing that there was a need to mitigate such risks.

