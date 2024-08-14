Reps withdraw Counter Subversion Bill after public backlash

Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has withdrawn the Counter Subversion Bill after wide public backlash.

The proposed legislation faced intense criticism for its harsh penalties, particularly a provision that would impose a 10-year jail term, a fine of N5 million, or both, on individuals who refuse to recite the national anthem and pledge. The bill also proposed stiff penalties for those who destroy national symbols among several others.

The bill sparked outrage across social media platforms, leading to widespread calls for its withdrawal. Critics argued that the proposed measures were excessive and infringed on fundamental rights.

Despite the criticism, Abbas initially defended the bill, stating that it was in its introductory stage and aimed to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-terrorism framework. He emphasized that the bill sought to address subversive activities conducted by various groups, including associations, organizations, militias, cults, bandits, and other proscribed entities.

However, the overwhelming public disapproval ultimately led to the decision to withdraw the bill