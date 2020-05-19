Reps to probe NBET activities in the last five years

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on Power, Financial Crimes and Anti-corruption to investigate the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) from 2015 –

2020 and report back within weeks for further legislative action.

The Green Chamber took this decision on Tuesday during plenary, sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Mohammed Wudil (APC) and 20 others.

Read also: Bill Melinda Gates Foundation denies giving $10m bribe to Reps to pass Infectious Disease Bill

Presenting the motion, Wudil said the House noted that in line with the provisions of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives, the Committee on Power is saddled with the responsibility of carrying out oversight on the Ministry of Power and its agencies, including the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET).

According to him, the House is aware that the Committee on Power was in receipt of complaints against Nigeria Bulk Trading Company (NBET) since inception of the agency.

The Kano lawmaker said the House was also aware that several anti-corruption agencies among which are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation had earlier investigated the agency and came out with reports.