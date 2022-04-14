Reps to probe anti-labour activities, illegal promotions in NAN

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on Labour and Employment; Information and National Orientation to investigate the alleged anti-labour activities and illegal promotions at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the last five years.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Lawrence Ayeni (Osun, APC) at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Ayeni said certain officers in NAN had in recent times embarked on victimisation of top executive members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) who in conjunction with other affiliate unions of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) protested against the illegal promotion in 2021 which generated so much tension in the organisation.

He expressed concerns that Yakubu-Hammer NUJ chairman, NAN chapter was transferred to Plateau State from the agency’s Headquarters in Abuja as a way of punishment for speaking against acts of illegalities in the organisation.

The lawmaker said the purported transfer of the NUJ Chairman (NAN Chapter) was in contravention of the provisions of Section 9 subsection 6(a) and (b) of the Nigerian Labour Act, CAP LI, 2004 and Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He expressed concern that some staff enjoyed double promotion within a period of one year, contrary to the provisions of Section 7, sub section B and C of the Public Service Rules (PSR) and Part IV, subsections 10, 17, 18, 19(iii) and 24 of the Public Service Rules as it relate to appointments, promotion and discipline issued by Federal Civil Service of the Federation.

The lawmaker said the fallout of the illegal promotions has impacted negatively on the morale, loyalty and commitment of hundreds of staff who have been shortchanged by such unpatriotic acts.

The House therefore resolved that NAN should immediately recall the affected NUJ Chairman from Plateau State to the headquarters where he has served meritoriously, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

It directed that: “The NAN Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief ensure immediate payment of all outstanding beneficiaries to the NUJ Chairman (NAN Chapter) and ensure that he is not victimized in any way knowing fully well that he owes all the Staff care of duty.”

The House mandated the Committees to “recommend necessary sanctions for anyone found culpable, which may include declaration as unfit for managerial positions any of the officers involved in the inglorious actions, demotion, dismissal and prohibition from holding forthwith, any office that may further empower them and their cohorts to frustrate human capacity development and human dignity.”

The Committees were asked to invite the Head of Service of the Federation, Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to an interface with a view to ensuring that the sanctity of the public service is maintained.