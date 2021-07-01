Reps summon IGP over suspension of issuance of tinted glasses permits

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to invite the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali-Baba, to clarify the issues relating to his directives to halt issuance of vehicles tinted glasses permit with a view to stopping the extortion, threat and harassment of Nigerian road users by men of the Nigeria Police.

The Chamber’s resolution which followed the adoption of a motion by Henry Nwawuba from Imo State urged the IGP to clarify the policy with specific regard to factory fitted tinted glasses.

Presenting the motion, Nwawuba noted that on 7th June, 2021 the IGP issued a directive to the Commissioners of Police of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and their supervising Assistant Inspector Generals (AIG) during a meeting with Senior Police Officers to suspend the issuance of tinted glass permit and Spy Number Plates.

He quoted the IGP as saying the directive is pending when a new protocol that would regulate the issuance of tinted permits for vehicle owners and operators in the country is released.

The lawmaker observed that the overzealousness of some police officers has led them to harass and embarrass citizens with dully authorized tinted glass permits, which are currently in use.

Nwawuba said he was aware that the suspension, which is a temporary measure, will remain in force pending the release of a new protocol that would regulate the issuance of tinted glass permits for vehicle owners and operators in the country.

He expressed concern that some of the tinted glasses on the vehicles are factory fitted by the manufacturers, approved for purchase, and licensed as such.

The legislator said he was: “Disturbed by the outcry of our citizens over the undue harassment and intimidation to which members of the Nigeria police have subjected them even when they are in possession of their authorization by the same Nigeria police.

“Further disturbed that there seems to be no clear direction as to who and how to attend and address this issue by some police stations in Nigeria”.