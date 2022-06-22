Reps summon FCCPC, NAFDAC, SON over poor quality of toilet disinfectants

The House of Representatives has summon the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) over the poor quality of toilet disinfectants.

The House, specifically called on the Heads of the agencies to appear before the committees on commerce and industries to justify the presence of haptic and hypo, and other non-effective cleaning disinfectants in the market or otherwise.

These resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Sergius Ogun from Edo State at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Ogun said sections 88 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) empowers the National Assembly to investigate the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly.

He also said section 17(e) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act, 2018 empowers the Commission to carry out investigations considered necessary or desirable in connection with matters within the purview of the Act.

The lawmaker expressed concern that toilet cleaning disinfectants such as haptic and hypo used in most households in Nigeria are ineffective, poor quality and leave much to be desired.

Ogun said the House is: “Worried that despite the poor quality of these toilet cleaning disinfectants, there are several television-sponsored advertisements that are misleading unsuspecting members of the public who rely on such adverts product information to make purchases.

“Alarmed that most Nigerians utilize these disinfectants in cleaning their homes, offices, hospitals, churches and mosques without getting the value for money spent in purchasing such products.”

While adopting the motion, the House resolved mandated the committees on commerce and legislative compliance to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.