Reps summon CBN Governor over alleged revenue leakages

The House of Representatives Public Account Committee (PAC) has summoned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso to appear before it on or before Tuesday, March 5, or face arrest warrant.

Rep. Bamidele Salam, the chairman of the committee said this in Abuja on Tuesday at the resumed investigative hearing of the committee on revenue leakages.

Salam expressed reservations over the governor’s approach to the reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The CBN Governor had sent Ogbulu Peter an Assistant Director, to represent him at the hearing, drawing the irk of the lawmakers.

The committee expressed concerns over the CBN governor’s attitude to the invitation of the parliament on several occasions.

The Chairman of the committee emphasised the importance of the CBN’s accountability to the legislative body and the Nigerian people.

“Honorable colleagues, let me just make a few comments before we rule on this matter.

“I feel somehow alarmed at the kind of vibes we get from the Central Bank of Nigeria and especially the Governor of the bank, Olayemi Cardoso. I have reasons to doubt whether the CBN governor is interested in the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“I have serious doubt as to whether he is actually interested in reinventing Nigeria and bringing Nigeria out of the woods economically, and financially,” he said.

He added: “I have tremendous respect for him as a person but his conduct since assuming this office has left much to be desired.

“Honorable Colleagues in this same committee room we have written letters several times and I am not talking about 5, 6, 7, 8,9 concerning one matter or another.”