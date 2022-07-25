Reps seek intervention in Plateau communal clashes

The House of Representatives has mandated its committee on inter-governmental affairs to liaise with the Peace and Conflict Resolution Institute of Nigeria and other relevant government agencies to intervene and resolve recurring clashes among communities in Plateau State.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance moved by Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau).

Lar called on the government to bring a lasting solution to the communities which have been engaged in a series of communal clashes over land struggles.

According to her, the most recent communal clash which occurred last month claimed several lives and properties worth millions of naira, adding that the crisis has also displaced many people and rendered them homeless as communities have been razed down by each other.

The lawmaker said the House is concerned that: “if nothing is done to intervene and restore lasting peace in these communities, this re-occurring communal clashes will continue unabated and lead to further loss of lives and properties.

“We also concerned that there are displaced persons that are passing through untold hardship as they have no shelter and food for their sustenance.

“It is equally disturbing that some of these displaced persons may be exposed to unfavourable weather and starvation as they have no shelter and access to good food and drinkable water,” the lawmaker contended.