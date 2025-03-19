The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into the delay in payments under the federal government Household Upliftment Programme Conditional Cash Transfer.

The House mandated its committee on poverty alleviation to find out why beneficiaries are yet to receive the funds and report within four weeks for further legislative action

This resolution follows a motion sponsored by Abass Adigun, member representing Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East federal constituency during plenary on Wednesday.

The federal government in partnership with the World Bank developed a social safety nets programme for Nigeria in September 2016. The National Cash Transfer Office is responsible for the implementation of the Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash Transfers that caters for poor and vulnerable households across the country.

The programme was conceived as part of the federal government’s larger growth and social inclusion strategies aimed at addressing key social concerns in the country.

Leading the debate on the motion, Adigun noted that as part of measures to ensure effective and efficient delivery of the programme in August 2024, nominees for the programme were informed that they will be paid the sum of N 50,000 each for three months. He added that the details of the nominees were filled online in the portal dedicated to the programme and thereafter submitted to the National Cash Transfer office.

Adigun further explained that the payment was to be made directly to the nominees’ bank accounts nationwide and was aimed at cushioning the effect of the economic hardship of the nominees, who are mostly the poor and vulnerable.

The lawmaker however expressed concenrs that some nominees received payment months after information’s were completed and submitted to the portal, while others nominees have not, and that the National Cash Transfer Office has not responded to the payment of other nominees to date.

Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker, who presided over plenary session, then put the motion to a voice vote and Lawmakers voted in favour of the motion.

