Reps postpone resumption over renovation of chamber, outstanding committee report

The House of Representatives will not resume plenary sitting on Tuesday, April, 26 2022 after Easter break as planned because of the ongoing renovation works in the House’s Chambers.

In a notice to members, informing them of the postponement sighted on the verified twitter handle of the House @HouseNGR, another reason for the indefinite change in the date is the extension of time for Committees to file in their outstanding reports.

The notice read: “This is to inform all Honourable Members and other legislative Staff that the House Plenary earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 26th April, 2022 will no longer hold.

“This is due to the early commencement of renovations in the Chambers and extension of time for Committees to file in their outstanding reports. A new date will be communicated in due course. All inconveniences are sincerely regretted.”

BusinessDay earlier gathered that the lawmakers will be holding plenary sittings in committee rooms when they resume from Easter break as the contractor handling the renovation of the National Assembly Complex resumed work last two weeks.

Read also: 2023: Ricketts promises effective representation in Senate

It was learnt that the lawmakers are expected to utilise the halls on the first and second floor of the House of Representatives new building for plenary.

Correspondent also gathered that the contractor has 16 months to execute the job with alternative arrangement in place for plenary.

Sources said: “There is also a plan to use teleconferencing technology to link all lawmakers who may not be able to find seats at the Committee Room

on to the ground floor, the contractor handling the renovation project officially took over the Complex last Wednesday.”

The House had on April 14 adjourned plenary to the 26th of the same month to enable the lawmakers proceed on Easter break.

Prior to the adjournment, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House extended the submission of outstanding reports by House committees to the first week of May.

Gbajabiamila said: “We have reviewed our positions and I am now informing standings committees and ad-hoc committees that legislative measures referred to them that have not been ported out against the purpose and intent of order 18 rule 3 of the Standing Orders of the House.

“In view of this, Chairman of Standing Committees and ad-hoc committees that are yet to conclude work on the legislative measures referred to them are requested to turn in their reports within two weeks failing which the House will invoke the provisions of order 18 rule 3 of the Standing Orders of the House to discharge the Committees accordingly.”