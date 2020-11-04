Reps pledge more support to Airforce in fight against criminal activities

The House of Representatives has pledged to give more support to the Nigerian Airforce to enable it sustain the fight against all forms of crimes in the country.

The House through the Committee on Airforce also praised the Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Abubakar for the efforts being put in place to combat crime accross the nation.

The Committee led by Shehu Koko (APC, Kebbi) gave this commendation at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Airforce in Abuja while on oversight visit to the Force.

Members of the Committee lauded Airforce for the feats attained in the areas of capacity building, weapon development and research, assuring that they will continue to support Airforce to enable it succeed in fighting crime.

Chairman of the Committee, Koko told the Chief of Air Staff that: “We are here on an assessment visit just to ascertain the level of work done by the Force and to commend the Nigeria Airforce for judiciously utilizing the funds available to them.

“We have visited Borno, Makurdi, Kaduna etc and we have seen what you have done. Therefore, the Committee promise to give you all the muzzle that you need to make you succeed”.

In his remarks, the Chief of Air Staff, Abubakar appealed to the Committee to consider increasing Nigerian Airforce funds to enable it meet up with some certain obligations.

He said: “I thank you more sincerely for all your support. All that we have achieved is based on the support you have given us. However, I will want to appeal that when the Commandant of Kaduna appears before your Committee, please do not hesitate to assist the school because our school is lacking hostels.

Abubakar also disclosed that the Force has trained 7 female pilots, 14 females pilots were still undergoing training and a total of 118 pilots have been trained in the last five years, adding that Airforce before now had just three aircrafts but currently under him, it could boast of 15 aircrafts.