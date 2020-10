The House of Representatives has warned Standing Committees against the increase of the 2021 budget, hence they are required to work within the envelope of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as proposed by the Executive. President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 8, presented the 2021 budget estimates to a joint session of the National Assembly…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE