The House of Representatives has passed a bill aimed at restricting the use of foreign vessels on the Nigeria’s coastal and inland waters.

The Bill for an Act to Amend the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act, No. 5, 2003 to restrict the use of Foreign Vessels in Domestic Coastal and Inland Commercial activities, to Promote the Development of Indigenous Tonnage and Establish a Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund and for Related Matters (HB.1593), was read for the third time during plenary on Wednesday. The bill (HB.1593) was sponsored by Julius Ihonvbere.

Leading the debate, Ihonvbere decried the that foreign vessels were invading Nigeria’s coastal waters, stating that they had been exploiting the country’s marine resources for years.

Read also:Reps amend Tinubu’s tax bill, retains 7.5% VAT, removes inheritance tax, others

He also criticised foreign vessels for failing to build the capacity of local shippers, who, he said, had long complained about being sidelined and not given the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“It got to a point where we could hardly count the number of local shippers operating in international waters,” he said.

The lawmaker emphasised that the bill would strengthen indigenous participation in maritime trade and restrict the extent to which foreign vessels could access Nigeria’s waters.

According to him, the legislation would promote local businesses, create jobs, and enhance the security of the country’s inland waterways.

There was no debate on the bill, and majority lawmakers voted for its third reading. It now awaits presidential assent from President Bola Tinubu before becoming law.

Share