Reps move to declare State of Emergency on Malaria

… warns Lawmakers using ecological projects in making money to stop

…Monitor utilization of STI funds to discourage brain drain

The House of Representatives on Thursday moved to subsidized malaria drugs for Nigeria, if not made free at all Government Health Centers to citizens.

This is even as the alarming rate of Malaria infections in the country increases, lamenting that declaring emergency on Malaria will not be out of place.

The House Chairman on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control (ATM), Rep Amobi Godwin Ogar who made this known at the inugural meeting of the Committee said most Nigerians are affected by Malaria yet access to drugs are not readily available, while the ones available are very exorbitant.

Ogar informed that the Committee will address the proliferation of fake and sub-standard Malaria drugs in the country with a view to identifying the sources and imposing penalties on them.

According to him, the Committee will critically look into the operations and processes of the Global Fund in relation to their intervention mechanism in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“I am also concerned by the havoc Malaria is wrecking on our populace and we are going to push and advocate that Malaria drugs be subsidized if not made free at all Government Health Centers. It is no rocket science that most Nigerians are affected by Malaria yet access to drugs are not readily available, while the ones available are very exorbitant.

Read also: WHO recommends second malaria vaccine, boosting prevention options

“My vision is to see a Nigeria where malaria drugs will be given to our people free or subsidized.

“As you are all aware the Committee on ATM is saddled with the responsibility to formulate legislative measures for the prevention and control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, coordinating and harmonizing activities of Government and non -Governmental Agencies on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria generally to ensure effectiveness of the efforts at HIV/AIDS and Malaria control, remedy and cure for Aids patients, oversight of all agencies under our jurisdiction and annual Budget estimates among other responsibilities pursuant to Standing Order 20 Rule 52 of the House of Representatives, 10th edition.

“Following my appointment as the substantive Chairman of the Committee by Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas in the 10th National Assembly, I have done extensive research in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. I have also had interface and interactive meetings with key stakeholders within our purview and I must say to you all, there is work to be done.

“We are going to device new mechanism and approach in our engagements and fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria control in our Country with a view to making a difference and avoid the failures of the past” he noted.

Ogar affirmed that the Committee must seek new collaborations and partnerships to enhance and reinvigorate the fight against these diseases.

“It is our duty to protect our people, since we are their representatives. Therefore, producers and distributors of fake and sub-standard Malaria drugs will have no hiding place under our watch. Our oversight on NACA, the core Agency of the Committee must be strategic and robust to ensure they brace up to their responsibilities. To achieve all our objectives, we are ready to partner and collaborate with relevant MDAs, Donor Agencies and NGOs. I assure you that we are ready to move mountains to ensure we succeed” he maintained.

Also, the House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Funds alleged that Lawmakers are using ecological projects fund as a way of making money, calling for a stop to such thought.

Chairman of the Committee, Aminu Jaji who made gave the information during the inaugural meeting of the Committee informed that 50 motions from Lawmakers on how to address ecological challenges in their States are before the 10th House.

Jaji while urging the Committee to focus on how to address the ecological challenges such as desertification in the North, erosion in the South East among others in different parts of the country charged its Committee to come up with innovation to tackle it.

He pledged to change the narrative from what it used to be to a more sanitised system and assured that the Committee will not only carry out its usual oversight function but will ensure the system is properly sanitised.

“We as a Committee have to stop this. We have to carry out need assessment ourselves across the 36 States of the federation before funds can be disbursed for it. We’ll ensure that the narrative is changed”, he said.

Read also: Reps remove N5bn presidential yacht from supplementary budget

Contributing, a Committee member, Julius Pondi who Chaired Committee on Environment while commending the leadership for selecting some technocrat to be part of the ecological funds Committee, advised the chairman to be firm in his decisions to achieve its desired result.

Similarly, the House of Representatives reiterated it’s readiness to ensure a proper utilisation of funds from international partners and other donor agencies for the development of the Science and Technology (STI) to discourage brain drain and utilize the potentials of Nigerian youths in the STI sector for national development.

Dachung Musa Bagos, Chairman of the House Committee on Science and Technology at the inaugural meeting of the Committee on Thursday said the Committee will assess intervention needs and the utilisation of funds from international partners, donor agencies, and grantees in the STI sector to ensure improved utilization of grants for the sector’s benefit.

He said the Committees will engage with relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Agencies under the Ministry, and Nigerian experts in STI living in the diaspora to help identify areas of legislative intervention and enhance oversight functions.

“Our committee will assess intervention needs and the utilisation of funds from international partners, donor agencies, and grantees in the STI sector. We will work to ensure improved utilization of grants for the sector’s benefit”

“We will engage with relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, agencies under the ministry, and Nigerian experts in STI living in the diaspora. These sessions will help us identify areas of legislative intervention and enhance our oversight functions.

“Through oversight visits, we will ascertain compliance and implementation levels of the 2023 Appropriation Act, ensuring prudent utilization of resources allocated to the ministry and its agencies”

“We will engage MDAs under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology in discussions about policies, programs, and budgets needed to boost the STI sector. Proper funding from budgetary allocations will be our focus.

“We will host a retreat bringing together major stakeholders in STIs to synergise on tapping the vast STI potentials for economic diversification and national development.

“Initiatives will be developed to discourage brain drain and utilize the potentials of Nigerian youths in the STI sector for national development” he said.