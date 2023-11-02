Reps steps down N5bn presidential yacht from supplementary budget

The House of Representatives on Thursday stepped down the N5.2 billion proposed in the 2023 supplementary budget for presidential yacht.

Abubakar Bichi, chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriation, (APC, Kano) announced this on Thursday after the passage of the N2.17 trillion supplementary budget by the House.

The same supplementary budget was passed at the senate during the plenary presided by Godswill Akpabio, who is the President of the upper chamber.

Speaking to journalists, Bichi said the committee removed the item and rather

moved the money to the provision for

student loan which is now N10 billion.

Details later…..