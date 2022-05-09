Reps meet aviation players Monday

The House of Representatives has cancelled the emergency plenary session scheduled for Monday, 9th May, 2022 to address the lingering crisis in the aviation industry over the skyrocketing price of the Jet-A fuel.

Instead, leadership of the House will meet with relevant stakeholders in the aviation sector on the same day at 2pm.

Yahaya Danzaria, Clerk to the House of Representatives announced the cancellation on Sunday in a memo sighted by BusinessDay.

Danzaria said the cancellation followed from the near-resolution of some of the major critical issues in the aviation industry that necessitated the original notice for plenary.

“I am directed to inform all Hon Members, staff, media and the general public that the House hereby cancels the Emergency Plenary Session earlier scheduled for tomorrow 9th May, 2022.

“The House appreciates the positive concern, reaction and contributions of all Hon Members to these critical National issues. The House sincerely regrets any inconvenience this short notice would have caused,” he noted.

The House on Saturday said it will hold an emergency plenary on Monday to discuss critical issues of national importance which were not unconnected with the crisis in the aviation sector.