Flight disruption looms as aviation workers begin warning strike Monday

Workers of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NiMET) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) have been directed to embark on a warning strike from Monday over the non-implementation of conditions of service.

The two-day warning strike will likely disrupt flight operations and dampen what would have been a big relief for air travellers following the withdrawal of the earlier plan by airline operators to halt flights due to skyrocketing price of aviation fuel.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) were also issued the notice to the affected aviation agencies.

The unions are demanding justice and equity, especially considering the long-suffering, patience and forbearance on the part of their members which they said had reached a new height.

In a statement jointly signed by Ocheme Aba; NUATE general secretary; Abdul Razaq Saidu, ANAP general secretary, and Sikiru Waheed, AUPCTRE general secretary stated that the conditions of service for NAMA, NCAA, NIMET and NCAT workers had not been implemented seven years after negotiation.

In addition, they said the minimum wage consequential adjustment has remained unimplemented since 2019.

The unions had earlier declared a strike in February before it was suspended following the intervention of the ministries of aviation and labour and employment.

They lamented that the ongoing efforts by the ministry of aviation to resolve the issues do not show any positive sign of achieving amelioration. The unions said if nothing concrete was done up after the warning strike, they would declare a total strike.