Reps lament pressure of many trust funds on public finances

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives has lamented that the establishment of various trust funds to accommodate the financial needs of various government institutions puts pressure on the public finances.

Gbajabiamila made his feeling known while declaring open a two-day public hearing on six bills organised by the House Committee on Interior on Wednesday.

He said the situation was not ideal as it, amongst other things, infringed on the responsibility and authority of parliament to make appropriations decisions.

Represented by Peter Akpatason, Deputy House Leader, the Speaker said though the intent is noble but those trust fund bills raise critical questions about the management of public finances in the country.

Gbajabiamila said: “The House Committee on Interior has convened this public hearing to allow stakeholders to review and contribute to six bills under consideration in the House of Representatives.

“The intention behind these bills is to improve the structure and operations of these institutions so they can perform optimally and better serve the interests of the Nigerian people. One of the bills under consideration today seeks to establish a Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps Trust Fund to address the challenges of funding the Corps. This bill is one of many such trust fund bills that have been sponsored in the 9th Assembly.

Read also: Reps fume as CDS, IGP, others shun meeting on Kaduna airport, train attacks

“Two of the other bills relating to the Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps intend to address the problem of overlapping mandates between the Corps and other national security institutions and the conflicts that arise therefrom. We must keep this in mind as we make decisions about this bill and other such bills making their way through parliament.

“I urge all of you who have gathered here today to recognize that this is an opportunity to contribute to making our country better. It is an important role, and I am confident that you will do it well.”

Stakeholders at the hearing expressed their support to the proposed legislations which include; Civil Defence Trust Fund; Fire Service Act repeal; Fire and Emergency Service and Immigration and Prison Services Board Act, repeal bills.

In his presentation, Ahmed Audi, Commandant General of Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said the Bill for trust fund for the Corps was timely given the security situation of the country.

Represented by Augustine Obiekwe, Assistant Comptroller General, Agro Rangers, the Comptroller General asked lawmakers to increase the levy of 0.05 percent on the net profit of all multinational firms and oil companies operating business in Nigeria to .05 percent to finance the fund.

He also said the bill is silent on who collects the levy and suggested that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) should be saddled with the responsibility.

For the Nigeria Correctional Service, the initiatives for transforming agencies under the Ministry of Interior was laudable and timely, as repealing and amending the Services laws will not only strengthen their capacity in terms of operations but also go a long way in making them contribute optimally to national growth and development.

To the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the trust fund will enable them to have equipment and welfare but that the board should handle the affairs of level 8 and above officers why the remaining levels should be handled by the Service.