Reps felicitate with speaker, Gbajabiamila at 60

The 9th House of Representatives has congratulated, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House on the celebration of his 60 birthday anniversary.

Benjamin Kalu, spokesperson of the House in statement on Saturday described Gbajabiamila as a true democrat, a selfless leader and nationalist whose nation-building legacies will remain entrenched in the history of the nation, Nigeria.

Read also: Why many lawmakers lost return tickets – Gbajabiamila

He said: “The 9th House under your effective leadership has recorded outstanding accomplishments as you have continuously lifted the bar of parliamentary practice. Your dedication to nation-building has strengthened the rule of law and accelerated measures to protect the nation’s legislative and democratic integrity.

“On this special day, We felicitate with you as you attain this landmark age of 60years. May the Almighty grant you more wisdom and capacity as you rise to greater heights in leadership and service.”