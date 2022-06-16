Reps consider overriding Buhari’s veto on statutory delegates

Angered by the loss of their colleagues at the just concluded primary election, members of the House of Representatives have taken steps to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto over Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022 which affects statutory delegates.

Consequently, the House will on Thursday introduce a motion to override President Buhari’s inability to sign the amendment to section 84(8) of the Electoral Act which allows statutory delegates to nominate candidates for election when a party adopts the indirect mode of primaries.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House gave this indication while ruling on a constitutional point of order raised by Ben Igbakpa (PDP, Delta) on the refusal of Buhari to sign the amended electoral bill.

The House had in May passed the amendment which read: “a political party that adopts the system of indirect primaries for the choice of its candidates shall clearly outline in its constitution and rules the procedure for the democratic election of delegates to vote at the convention, congress or meeting, in addition to statutory delegates already prescribed in the Constitution of the party.”

But Buhari did not sign the amendment into law, making it impossible for statutory delegates including past and serving President, Vice President, State and National Assembly members, Governors and their deputies, Chairmen of Councils, National and State Working Committees of political parties, amongst from voting at the primaries.

Read also: Electoral Act: Buhari’s refusal to sign best for the polity – Mohammed

This is considered one of the reasons most of the lawmakers could not win their return tickets to the National Assembly, hence they have no influence on the ad-hoc delegates that voted at the just concluded primaries.

In his point of order, Igbakpa who also lost at the primary election, urged his colleagues and the speaker, Gbajabiamila to veto the president.

“Mr Speaker, I implore you as a great leader to please, it is time if we are sure we have done what is right to the Electoral Act 2022, we should rise up, take our pen, collect signatures and by the grace of God override Mr. President and give Nigerians the enabling electoral law that will stand the test of time.”

In his response, Gbajabiamila acknowledged that the constitutional 30 days have elapsed and advised the lawmaker to bring a substantive motion.

“For us to override, I believe the required two-thirds and it cannot be by voice votes neither can it be by way of signatures unless, of course, you gave enough signatures by two-thirds.

“So what I will suggest is that you bring the application, the formal motion notice perhaps tomorrow whenever you are able to do that and we will determine whether or not this House is ready to override or not, I think that’s the proper procedure,” he said.