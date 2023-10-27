Reps consider 100 petitions, pass 300 motions— Spokesperson

…as 1,800 bills scaled first reading

The House of Reps committee on public petitions says the federal lawmakers considered over 100 public petitions submitted by distressed citizens, passed 300 motions sponsored, while over 1,800 bills scaled first reading since the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

Akin Rotimi, spokesman and chairman, House committee on media and public affairs, disclosed this at the maiden weekly briefing of the House, which featured presentations by chairmen of the committees on rules and business, as well as public petitions.

Speaking on the bills currently under consideration by the House since its inauguration in June 2023, Francis Waive, the chairman of the rules and business committee, said over 1,800) bills scaled first reading while ten 10 pieces of legislation had been passed by the House.

Waive described the passage of the Nigeria Audit Service Bill which repealed the Audit Ordinance of 1956 as one of such landmark bills, just as he listed a key achievement of his committee to include innovations in the areas of the Notice and Order Papers in order to enable a seamless distribution process and allow effective contributions by members during plenary.

He said over 300 motions sponsored by no fewer than 200 members had been passed despite the fact that 80 percent of the lawmakers were first-timers.

Michael Etaba, chairman of the House committee on public petitions, said over 100 petitions had been received by his committee and currently being considered.

He highlighted about ten petitions that were under consideration last week, bordering on allegations of fraudulent practices by public institutions running to billions of dollars and one lodged by the Apo Market Traders Association against the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA).