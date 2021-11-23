Reps ask security agencies to unravel ‘unresolved’ kidnappings

The House of Representatives has urged security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to quickly get to the root of ‘unresolved’ cases of kidnapping across the country.

The House took this decision at plenary on Tuesday upon the amendment of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Chris Azubogu from Anambra State, mandating its relevant Committees to work with the Security Agencies and report back to the House in six weeks.

Moving the motion, Azubogu said there have been a lot of cases of missing persons in the Southeast zone, especially in Anambra State, saying one of such instance is recent the kidnap of Obiora Agbasimalo, the candidate of Labour Party for the last governorship election in the State.

He observed that about five Engineers working with Melan Consultants in Effium Ebonyi state were also kidnapped since 3rd November, 2021 and nothing has ‘also been heard till date.

The lawmaker said the numerous unresolved cases of kidnapping have created a high level of sense of insecurity in the Southeast, lamenting that after many weeks and still counting, nothing has been heard about most of these victims.

He expressed worry that: “These persons have families and loved ones who are already broken and left in perpetual agony…if nothing tangible is done to at least provide hope for these families, we might end up losing them too.”