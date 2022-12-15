Reps ask FG to seek alternative sources of energy

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to focus on the exploration of renewable energy such as nuclear, solar, biomass, and wind as nationwide alternative sources of power supply to residents.

The House also urged the Federal Government to establish a clear investor-friendly framework for private sector investment in alternative power supply across the country.

It mandated its committee on power to liaise with relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors to develop the best strategies for sustainable alternative and renewable energy distribution in the country.

The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion on the need for alternative and renewable power supply in Nigeria, sponsored by Chukwuma Umeoji from Anambra at the plenary Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Umeoji noted that the major driver of sustainable economic development growth was reliable electricity supply, and had remained on the front burner of all government initiatives.

He said electricity in Nigeria was generated through thermal and hydropower sources and the main source of electricity generation was from fossil fuels, especially gas, which accounts for 86 percent of the capacity in Nigeria with the remainder generated from hydropower sources.

The lawmaker further noted that a nation plagued with epileptic power supply must suffer delayed development and the risks associated with the loss of potential investors in the market.

Umeoji said Nigeria’s inability to achieve stable power supply over the decades was a pointer to the fact that its over-reliance on gas and to a lesser extent, hydroelectric power sources alone needed to be reviewed.

He expressed concerns that traditional diesel generators emit greenhouse gases that have a detrimental effect on the environment and given the dependence on generators across the country daily, the country was gradually heading to an era of natural disasters.

The lawmaker further expressed concerns that the lack of electricity supply in rural areas was a deterrent for businesses to thrive, thus, resulting in rural-urban migration which leaves the rural areas grossly underdeveloped.

“Aware that Nigeria is endowed with abundant renewable energy resources, the significant ones being solar energy, biomass, wind, and small and large hydropower with potential for hydrogen fuel, geothermal and ocean energies, however, the exploitation and utilization of renewable energy resources in the country is very low.

“Further aware that to enhance energy security and sustainability through the diversification of feedstock for power generation, the use of coal and other renewable energy resources hitherto unused, such as wind, solar and biomass have to be fully deployed in partnership with the private sector.

“Also cognizant that if the private sector is allowed to invest in mini-grid capabilities to service communities or local government areas, regions, or target industrial clusters, there will be a significant improvement in electricity distribution across the country, he submitted.”

Meanwhile, the House has adopted a motion sponsored by Sergius Ogun, Julius Ihonvbere from Edo State and two others, condemning the attack on the campaign train of the senatorial candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) of the Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Moving the motion, Ogun said on December, 3, 2022, suspected political thugs and hoodlums attacked the campaign train of Akpoti-Uduaghan during her rally from Okene to Adavi, injuring several persons and shooting one person.

He lamented that despite the avowed commitment of the Federal Government to implement the 35 percnt Affirmative Action, discrimination against women seeking elective posts still exists in the country.

The lawmaker expressed concerns that “at a time when all relevant stakeholders are calling for peace, thugs and hoodlums, suspected to be sponsored by the opposition, audaciously attacked the campaign train of the senatorial candidate of a political party.