Reps ask FG to liaise with Ukraine for safety, exit of Nigerians from warzone

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama and relevant agencies to immediately take diplomatic action with Ukrainian authorities to extend humanitarian needs and exit opportunities to Nigerians, including students trapped in the conflict zone, Sumy.

The House also asked the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to interface with, compile and furnish the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nigeria as well as the Russian Foreign Ministry with a full data of all Nigerians in Ukraine.

It urged the Government of the Russian Federation to ensure it immediately provides a safe corridor for the evacuation of all Nigerians and other nationals, particularly those trapped in Sumy, Ukraine, in line with the Geneva Convention and other international protocols.

The House reached these resolutions, following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora and Toby Okechukwu, Deputy Minority Leader.

Moving the motion, Akande-Sadipe expressed concern over the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, and its attendant effects and implications for Nigerians living in the area.

She said: “considering the current war situation in Ukraine, particularly in Sumy and other parts of the war zone, it is plausible to state that the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant Agencies intensify efforts on diplomatic action to ensure that humanitarian needs are extended to Nigerians, especially Students who are stranded in Sumy to enable them exit the country.”

The lawmaker noted that there is limited availability of transportation in the affected areas to evacuate those trapped in Sumy and the Nigerian Government ought to intervene in fulfilment of its primary constitutional duty of guaranteeing the welfare and security of her citizens.

Read also: Russia/Ukraine conflict: Energy embargo could send oil prices over $300

Akande-Sadipe said the House is: “aware that while Nigerian citizens have been fleeing Ukraine for their safety, Nigerian students, particularly those who are studying medicine in the Sumy state University are however caged, not having the opportunities of exiting Sumy, as Sumy is located close to the Russian border and the bridges and train tracks have been blown by Russian forces.

“Concerned that this situation has put these Nigerian citizens in grave harm and also exposed them to freezing temperatures, harsh and life threatening conditions, and causing death.

“Aware of the inclement and hazardous weather conditions in Sumy, Ukraine.

Also aware of over the 300 Nigerian students in Sumy, Ukraine that could not be evacuated despite a tripartite agreement among the Russian Federation, the United Nations, and the Government of Ukraine.

“Further aware that these Nigerians are facing very horrible conditions with diminishing food supply, electricity outages, lack of water and other basic needs.

“Worried that the most recent harrowing experience involved where a bus carrying some students was escorted back to Sumy, when they had already travelled 50km close to a neighboring city and now the hostels are being guarded by Ukraine soldiers who are preventing them from leaving Ukraine.

“Further worried that the situation in Sumy is not only of concern to Nigerians, but also to so many countries; and recently, the Indian Prime Minister brought the case to Russian President, Putin, drawing his attention to the presence of his citizens in Sumy. The Russian military had been ordered to create a humanitarian corridor for the exit of foreigners in those areas.

“Concerned that these innocent Nigerians in search of the golden fleece and greener pasture are subjected to and caught in a helpless situation, and if proactive diplomatic steps are not immediately taken to offer humanitarian support, transportation out of Sumy and passage to a safe zone and to these Nigerian students within the ceasefire which is just for 4 days if not, their situation would become very precarious.

“Conscious of the provisions of the Geneva Convention regarding civilians, prisoners of war (POWs) and soldiers who are otherwise rendered hors de combat (incapable of fighting).

Mindful of the commitment of the 9th House of Representatives to delivering value and ensuring the welfare and protection of Nigerians at home and in every part of the world.”