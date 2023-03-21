Reps ask FG to curb loss of lives, destruction of properties in train accidents

The House of Representatives has mandated the federal government through the Nigerian Railway Corporation to provide measures to curb incessant loss of lives and destruction of properties in train mishaps.

The Reps also urged the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau to investigate the causes of the various train incidences.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Uyime Idem from Akwa-Ibom at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Idem said in January 2023, a train accident was reported in the Kubwa axis of Abuja, which claimed the life of Selimota Suleiman, a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority.

He also said on Thursday, March 9, 2023, a moving train rammed into a BRT bus in Lagos State, claiming about six lives and many others injured.

“Notes that on March 28, 2022, an Abuja – Kaduna train was attacked, and many Nigerians lost their lives while others were either injured or abducted

“Further notes that a Warri – Itakpe train derailed in Kogi forest, leaving not less than 300 passengers stranded barely a month after about 20 passengers were abducted from a train station in Igueben, Edo State.

Read also: Train-bus accident: 66 patients out of hospital – Health Commissioner

“Saddened that in spite of these unfortunate trends, which are, as a result of the carelessness of some individuals, no one has ever been held to account for the unfortunate loss of lives,” the lawmaker stated.

Idem expressed concern that these unfortunate incidents are occurring very often because not much seems to be done to forestall the occurrence.

Adopting the motion, the House observed a minute silence in honour of the casualties of the various train mishaps

It mandated the relevant House committees to ensure compliance and report back in three weeks for further legislative action.