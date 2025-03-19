…as lawmakers counter each other on receipt president’s correspondence

The House of Representatives adjourned its plenary session till Thursday without debating the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

Amid expectations that the matter would be tabled, the session ended without any mention of the emergency rule or confirmation of communication from President Bola Tinubu.

Adegboyega Nasir Isiaka, lawmaker representing Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency, speaking with some parliamentary reporters after the session ended, noted that many lawmakers had anticipated the debate. He assured that the matter would be up for discussion during Thursday’s session.

Despite a statement by Akin Rotimi, spokeperson of the House that the President’s formal letter, informing the House of Representatives of his decision and seeking approval in line with Section 305 of the Constitution, had been transmitted to the House, Isiaka, however insisted that no correspondence had been recieved from the President yet, but affirmed that the President would do so ahead of Thursday’s debate.

“We haven’t recieved communication form the president, it has not come. I have not asked the spokesman his rational for saying that, but the most important thing is that there is no communication today. I think we should just rest it at that.

On whether president Bola Tinubu will get two-third majority from the House for his emergency rule to stand, he said: ”

I should think so, but we have to wait for the line of debate when it is finally read. If there are other reasons why anybody thinks that it’s not proper, they will come and table it, and then it will be debated. But in my view, I think we should.”

There are also speculation that the House avoided debate on Rivers emergency rule due to the heated argued that erupted before plenary session began

Lawmakers were seen engaging heated exchange over the emergency rule, with some shouting and others pounding on tables. Blessing Amadi, representing Port Harcourt II, and Marie Ebikake, representing Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency in Bayelsa, were among those involved in a confrontation.

Others were also heard making remarks about the emergency rule, with Mark Esset, representing Nsit Atai/Ibesikpo Asutan/Uruan/Uyo Federal Constituency, exclaiming: “Is this democracy?”

