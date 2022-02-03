Rep member urges constituents to apply for Nigeria Police job

Member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has reeled out her telephone contact, with advice to constituents to reach out to her, after applying for the ongoing recruitment at the Nigeria Police Force.

Akande-Sadipe stated this on Thursday in a statement, through her Media aide, Olamilekan Olusada, stressing that she is doing this because of public interest.

She added that she would ensure members of her constituency are not left out from the ongoing recruitment exercise.

“This is to inform you that the Police Service Commission has graciously approved the extension of the application deadline for more applicants into the Constable Cadre of the Nigeria Police Force”.

Read also: The case for state police in Nigeria

“We call on citizens of Oluyole Federal Constituency, who are interested in working with the Nigeria Police Force to apply for the ongoing Recruitment exercise via www.policerecruitment.gov.ng”

Akande-Sadipe, who Chairs the House of Representatives Diaspora Affairs committee also gave out a phone line for applicants to forward details of their application to a designated line for follow up by her office.

“Once your Online application has been completed, applicants are advised to submit their application details in the order of Name, Application details, Phone number and Email to our Admin WhatsApp line 0818 627 7955”.