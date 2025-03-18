Renaissance Group, a Nigerian oil consortium, has deployed a team to investigate the explosion which occurred on Monday night on its Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Rivers State.

Tony Okonedo, spokesperson of the consortium, revealed this on Tuesday.

The TNP, a critical pipeline capable of transporting approximately 450,000 barrels of crude oil per day, connects onshore oilfields to the Bonny export terminal.

Renaissance Group, which took over Shell’s former onshore subsidiary in Nigeria, is composed of Nigerian energy firms Aradel Energy, First E&P, Waltersmith, and ND Western, as well as international energy company Petroline.

Okonedo stated that a joint investigation team has been dispatched to the site but did not disclose further details.

Meanwhile, the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), a local environmental group, reported that the explosion occurred on Monday night in the Bodo community of Gokana local government area in Rivers State.

