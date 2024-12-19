Remove landed property in Maitama from bail requirements, Bello begs court

Yahaya Bello, former Kogi governor, has requested the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, Abuja, to modify the bail condition requiring him to present landed property in Maitama.

The plea was made on Thursday, December 19, 2024, through his counsel, J.B. Daudu, during proceedings before Justice Maryann Anenih.

Bello’s legal team argued that obtaining Certificates of Occupancy and other title documents for Maitama properties is difficult due to the district’s unique circumstances.

“My Lord, most people who may be willing to stand as sureties are reluctant to part with their original title documents. Moreover, many buildings in Maitama are corporate establishments like Transcorp Hilton and NCC. Therefore, we are pleading with this honourable court to consider other highbrow areas such as Asokoro, Wuse 2, Guzape, and others when granting bail to our client,” Daudu said.

Daudu informed the court that Bello’s bail application was filed on December 18, 2024, and noted that his client needed unrestricted access to prepare adequately for trial.

He emphasised that the charges against Bello were bailable and that the second and third defendants in the case had already been granted bail.

“The charges against him are bailable. Moreover, there are critical documents that only he can access. My Lord, the second and third defendants have already been granted bail, and if not for procedural delays, my client would have been granted bail as well,” Daudu stated.

Counsel for the prosecution, Olukayode Enitan, did not oppose the bail application. He acknowledged the ongoing communication between both parties and deferred to the court’s discretion on the bail terms.

“Based on the assurance that the defendant will stand trial, barring unforeseen circumstances, we are willing to defer to your lordship’s discretion regarding the terms and conditions of bail,” Enitan said.

Justice Anenih granted Bello bail in the sum of N500 million with three sureties in like sum. The sureties must be notable Nigerians with landed properties in Maitama, Jabi, Utako, Apo, Guzape, Garki, or Asokoro. Also, Bello was ordered to deposit his passport and other travel documents with the court registrar.

The judge directed that Bello remain in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kuje until his bail conditions are fulfilled.

For the two other defendants, Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, the court varied their bail conditions. The bail sum was reduced from N300 million to N200 million, and they were permitted to present landed properties within the court’s jurisdiction matching the bail value.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Bello, Oricha, and Hudu on a 16-count charge of criminal breach of trust and money laundering amounting to N110.4 billion.

Justice Anenih adjourned the case for further hearing on the substantive suit to January 29, 2025.

