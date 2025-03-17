Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, has said that the planned relocation of Faculties of Law and Agriculture from the Umuahia Campus of Abia State University to Uturu may not be possible.

Otti said the structures where the two faculties would have been relocated to were in terrible condition and have to be rebuilt for conducive learning atmosphere.

He also disclosed that hostels built for students were in total despair and uninhabitable.

He promised to construct new accommodation for the two facilities.

Otti noted that the planned relocation of the two faculties was sequel to the recommendation made by Visitation panel to the state university set up by his administration.

He said that meanwhile, the two faculties should remain in Umuahia pending the completion of the buildings at the main campus.

Otti made this known in Umuahia during a 2-day Retreat organised by the Governing Council of Abia State University, Uturu, titled ‘Building the New Abia State University of Our Dream through Excellence in Service and Service: The Governing Council’s Approach.’

The governor noted that in recent rating of universities in Nigeria, where Abia came 37 was not encouraging.

He tasked members of the Governing Council and Management of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) to improve ABSU’s rating to at least number three among universities in Nigeria.

He noted that ABSU being rated at number 37 amongst universities in Nigeria was not encouraging.

“That is not a comfortable place to be. It should be No 2 because it was the second State University that was set up in Nigeria.

“So, we have a big challenge on our hands. We need to move from that number 37 to anywhere between Numbers 1 to 3 on that ranking for universities.

“But then, we need to understand the building blocks that are required. So, I will like participants in this retreat to come up with a clear vision and a strategy to get to anywhere between Numbers 1 to 3. We should not be anything less than No 3,” Otti declared.

“The initial report I got was that there was a Faculty of Agriculture and a Faculty of Law buildings in Uturu and we moved to fix those buildings to receive the faculties that were going to be transferred back.

“Unfortunately, I got another report that those buildings were in different stages of despair and dilapidation.

“So, on that basis, we said that this movement is not going to be immediate because we also don’t want to disrupt academic programmes.

“Just a few days ago, on Tuesday, I set up an Inter-disciplinary committee to go and have a detailed look and come back with a report.

“I just got the report last night and I read it. The conclusion is that there are no buildings that can house, even when renovated,

Read also: FG adopts Tai Solarin University as federal varsity

Related News Otti inaugurates nine-man visitation panel to Abia State University

Faculties of Agriculture and Law in Uturu.

“I have also taken a decision and this was just yesterday to construct new Faculty of Law and new Faculty of Agriculture.

“Very soon, the drawings would be approved and we would release funds to start and complete them within the shortest time possible.

“So, what that means is that those faculties would remain where they are until we have made adequate provision for them and that should happen before the end of this academic year,” Otti stated.

He also noted that the report further revealed that ABSU students were living in unhealthy hostels and assured that he would fix the hostels to ensure they have good and decent accommodation.

While urging the institution’s managers to come up with fresh ideas on how to make the motto of the school, ‘Excellence and Service’ work, Otti enjoined them to engage their alumni members and ensure that they contribute to the development of their Alma Mater.

He congratulated all the members of the ABSU Governing Council and Management on their appointments.

He disclosed that their appointments were on merit.

He further hinted that the UN-Habitat was almost through with its work geared towards producing a master plan for Aba and Umuahia.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, what is important is the skills you bring. Our appointments are strictly by merit and we are unapologetic about it. If you want the best, you must put in the best.

“I want to inform you that we had already engaged the UN-Habitat for Aba and Umuahia master plan and they are already working. I think they are through with the Aba master plan and they are on Umuahia,” Otti stated.

Uche Emeh Uche, a professor and commissioner for Tertiary Education, in his remarks, noted that the present government inherited a University that was broken which led to the governor, deploying strategies of reforming and sanitising the institution, having earlier declared a state of emergency on education in the state generally.

She also said that the single campus policy for the institution was a concrete action taken by the governor in line with the recommendation of the visitation panel of ASBU.

Agwu U. Agwu, pro-chancellor and chairman of ABSU Governing Council, in his remarks, emphasised that the retreat would afford participants an opportunity to brainstorm and proffer solution to critical issues affecting the University and usher her into a 21st century global compliant institution.

He thanked Otti for selecting a formidable team of technocrats who have distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavours as members of the council.

Agwu assured that under his watch, the institution would take its rightful place as number one in the comity of universities across the country.

Ndukwe Okudo, professor and vice chancellor of ABSU, in his welcome address, extolled the commitment of the governor to transforming the education sector in Abia State.

Okudo noted that Otti demonstrated this with the budgetary allocation of 20percent to education in 2024 & 2025, provision of free and compulsory basic education, massive recruitment of teachers as well as the construction and reconstruction of schools across the state.

The event featured a special lecture from Hezekiah Madumere, a former surveyor general and retired permanent secretary in the state.

Share