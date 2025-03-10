The Federal Government has adopted Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijagun, Ogun, as a federal university.

President Bola Tinubu approved the adoption on last weekend.

The president thanked the Ogun government for inviting the Federal Government to take over the school, one of the state’s best educational assets.

Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesman, said these in a statement on Sunday.

“It is an opportunity to honour Obafemi Awolowo, who began free education programme in Western Nigeria and Tai Solarin, who spent most of his life educating our children at Mayflower School in Ikenne.

“It is also in honour of the Awujale of Ijebuland, who played a critical role in preventing the university’s closure in 2012, just seven years after its establishment,” Tinubu said.

Awolowo and Solarin were celebrated figures from the Eastern Senatorial District of Ogun, encompassing Ijebu and Remo.

Tinubu emphasised that TASUED’s transition into a Federal University of Education was a strategic step in the Federal Government’s commitment to bolster teacher education.

He added that it was also to enhance the quality of instruction across all educational levels.

Established by the Ogun government in 2005, TASUED is Nigeria’s first specialised university of education.

It was named after Tai Solarin, an activist and founder of Mayflower School in Ikenne.

TASUED would be the first Federal Government owned tertiary school in Ogun East senatorial district.

With TASUED’s new status, the Federal Government now oversees three education universities. They are Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education in Owerri and Adeyemi Federal University of Education in Ondo.

