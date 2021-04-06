Relief in sight as Ogun to reconstruct failed Agbara-Lusada road

Businesses and residents within the Agbara industrial area in Ogun State can look forward to relief in months ahead, as the Ogun State government will, in two weeks’ time, flag off the reconstruction of the collapsed Agbara-Lusada road.

For many years, the all-important road had been left in a dilapidated state. As a result, trucks moving in and out of factories in the area often fall and empty their contents on the road, leading to huge losses to the owners. Previous governments in Ogun have promised to reconstruct the road but failed.

The reconstruction of the failed road is expected to ease vehicular and pedestrian movement in that axis and stem losses to businesses operating within and around the Agbara industrial area.

Speaking at the opening of the 10th Gateway International Trade Fair, tagged, “Transforming agriculture and commerce in a highly competitive global market”, in Abeokuta, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, said work would start on the road in two weeks’ time.

He also disclosed that Ogun State Small and Medium Scale Enterprise Intervention Fund, for technology-based business, would be launched soon.

“This administration has embarked on massive road construction and rehabilitation across the State including roads to industrial hubs. We will be flagging off the construction of Atan Lusada Agbara road in the next two weeks. We are also paying attention to rural roads to boost agriculture and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“We are developing MSMEs clusters across the state that will be provided with full infrastructure of roads, drainage, power, and fiber optics that would be offered at attractive pricing and flexible payment terms to further encourage to incentivize MSMEs.

“We will soon be launching the Ogun MSMEs development fund geared towards providing easier credit facilities. We will also be launching an innovation fund for Tech-based MSMEs”, he said.

Abiodun also noted that it was time for the country to explore other sectors to boost its economy, adding that if sectors like agriculture, trade, and manufacturing, were given the needed attention, it would go a long way in making the economy viable and sustainable.

“The agricultural sector remains the cornerstone of our economy and, if well harnessed, will put our economic development at a very fast pace.

“Diversification into the non-oil sector has become imperative if we must make use of our abundant human resources and improve on local production and consumption. We need to reduce import rate, improve export and earn more foreign exchange to boost our economy”, he said.

Noting that the Gateway International Trade Fair had over the years contributed to the economic and industrial growth of the State and the nation, he expressed hope that this year’s edition would also serve as an avenue to cross-fertilize ideas to bring about the diversification agenda that would help address the nation’s economic challenges.

Abiodun noted that the fair would further provide an opportunity for businessmen and women to showcase their goods and services to the outside world, enhance corporate partnership and bilateral relations among countries through exchange of notes on trending issues with potentials for economic growth.

The establishment of the Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, the governor noted, was to provide useful information for perspective investors on business opportunities in the state and the massive reconstruction of alternative roads to link major roads to ease movement of agricultural produce, goods and services, was the administration’s commitment towards promoting investments and industrialisation.

Commissioner for agriculture, Adeola Odedina, noted that agriculture was the major supplier of raw materials to industries, adding that the state was leading in the production of cassava, poultry, eggs and vegetables in the country.