Relief for Baruwa community as Sanwo-Olu opens new bridge

The long-awaited relief finally came for the residents of the Baruwa community, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, commissioned the Babafemi Dada/Yinka Folarin/Jamie Lawal-Shalom Academy network of roads with a bridge component, in Alimosho area of Lagos State.

The commissioning ended the exploitation of the residents by wooden bridge owners who operated in the area for many years.

The project which started in February 2022, comprises a bridge with a network of four roads, including a 250m long deck on a pile of a nine metres wide semi-rigid pavement, providing a shorter route for motorists connecting LASU-IBA road (Idowu Egba bus stop) with Candos road (Academy bus stop) in Baruwa community.

The roads linked the Idowu Egba community off LASU-Iba Road with Baruwa in Ipaja en route to Ayobo.

Sanwo-Olu, who said that the project has ended exploitation by the wooden bridge operators, urged the residents to take ownership of it.

“With its completion, we have improved the drainage network, addressed perennial flooding, and created jobs for over 342 individuals directly, while generating opportunities for numerous others indirectly.

Professionals, including engineers, quality assurance experts, suppliers, administrative staff, artisans, and unskilled labourers, have all benefited from this initiative. Allied industries, such as cement, steel, and solar light manufacturers, have also experienced economic growth.

Read also: Sanwo Olu pledges intervention in Banana Island access road rehabilitation

“This infrastructure supports our broader vision of stimulating local economies and creating a framework for sustained growth. By reducing commute times and costs, the bridge and road network will enhance the quality of life for residents and promote productivity. The project represents a significant leap forward in improving transportation, fostering economic activity, and ensuring the equitable distribution of infrastructure.

“I urge residents to take pride in this achievement and charge the CDAs to commit to its maintenance and responsible use. I want you to see this project as your own because you are the direct beneficiaries of its dividends. I see you as our partners in this journey of state-building, and we value your cooperation and feedback on this and other projects.”

Olufemi Daramola, the special adviser to the governor on infrastructure, said the network of four roads 1.8km-long would reduce drive time from one hour to 15 minutes.

He explained that “Together, these efforts highlight the government’s dedication through the THEMES+ Agenda, addressing critical infrastructure needs by providing structurally sound and aesthetically pleasing alternatives that meet the demands of Lagos of our dreams.”

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

Share