Sanwo Olu pledges intervention in Banana Island access road rehabilitation

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged that the state government would intervene in finding lasting solution to collapsed access road to Banana Island in Lagos, noting that the problem of the the road is not the surfacing, but the drainage channel.

The governor, who spoke at the commissioning of landmark projects executed by the residents of the elite estate, promised that relevant ministries and agencies of government would come back to look closely at the roads drainage channel in order to find out the exact problem of the road and proffer solution.

The governor commended the residents of the estate, especially the executive members led by Frank Aigbogun as chairman, for the projects executed which included an iconic Estate Gate, a 2-storey state-of-the-art administrative office block, a sports arena with modern facilities and a Boat Club House.

He was full of praises for Aigbogun who he described as a man of impeccable character, who understands what integrity, capacity and competence stand for. “I have taken time to express my delight in this man not because he is your chairman, but because I know, in the other part of his life outside of Banana Island, what he truly stands for,” the governor noted.

He recalled that when his government came in about five and half years ago, Aigbogun was not just a critic, but also a positive critic such that they worked together with him on Apapa of that time to create a solution that today, everybody is happy they were able to solve the problem.

“We have spoken truth to each other and he consistently stayed on the side of what he felt was just and fair,” he said, adding that Aigbogun, who is the Publisher­ and Chief executive of BusinessDay, truly represents what a true Nigerian should be.

Aigbogun had, in his welcome speech, commended the governor for the singular honour of accepting to commission the projects. He solicited the support of the governor on the estates access road which, he said, the estate and the local government had done their best without achieving the desired result.

He noted that the commissioning of the four landmark projects by the governor marked a major step forward in the estates vision to create a thriving, secure and healthy community.

“We remain focused on delivering exceptional services and social amenities that provide platforms for increased social interaction and bonding as a community,” he assured. According to him, he and his team have served the estate with distinction which the commissioned projects were a testament to.

Banana Island is a moderate estate so called because of the shape of its layout which is no different from that of a natural banana. It is an exclusive enclave defined by its superior infrastructure and air-tight security.

The character and socio-economic standing of its residents mark it out easily as an elite, upscale neighbourhood where land value and house prices are second to none, not only in the burgeoning Lagos real estate market, but also nationwide. Some property analysts describe the Island as a bankable address where property owners secure bank facilities with the speed of light.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

