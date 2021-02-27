Relief at last as FG reopens Third Mainland Bridge to full traffic

The Lagos motoring public is in for a big relief as the federal government has fully reopened the popular Third Mainland Bridge, which links the Lagos Island and Mainland.

The bridge had been closed, but intermittently partially opened, since 2020 for a major repair works.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, announced the full reopening of the bridge from 12pm.

“Third Mainland Bridge rehabilitation fully completed. Fully opens to traffic at 12noon today (Saturday, February 27. Thank you all for your patience” – Fashola said in the tweet.