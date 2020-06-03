RED Star delivers food items to less privileged communities

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility policy, Red Star Express Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost logistics solutions providers, has been involved in the delivery of food items to several less-privileged communities in Lagos and Ogun states.

According to Sola Obabori, company’s group managing director, these efforts were made to support families and communities affected unfavorably by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the last few weeks, we have been working with some organizations to deliver food items. Some of these organizations include farm shops, religious organizations and Non-Profit Organizations (NGOs). For example, we have made a few deliveries for the United Way Greater Nigeria organization. These organizations are keen to reach as many families and communities as possible to deliver food items that can provide relief in a tough time like this. We have been to various communities to deliver items like rice, beans, palm oil and groundnut oil,” he added.

He commended the efforts of these organizations during the lockdown period and stated that Red Star Express Plc will continue to deploy its resources to ensure that more communities are reached.

“As a company, we will continue to be involved with initiatives like this because we believe that it is our way of helping the families and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for such opportunities and we welcome more organizations that we can make similar deliveries for,” he remarked.

Red Star Express Plc is a Licensee of Federal Express (FedEx) Corporation, the world’s largest delivery solutions provider. The company has over 150 offices in Nigeria, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, and Benin Republic; with a network reach spanning over 1,500 communities in Nigeria and over 200 countries worldwide. It is made up of 4 subsidiaries specializing in areas such as Express Delivery, Logistics, Freight, Outsourcing services, Supply Chain Management, E-Commerce Logistics Solutions, Printing and Packaging, E-Archiving, Business Enterprise Solutions, as well as Agro Logistics and Trade.