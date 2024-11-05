Red Cross donates relief items, N185m to 1,850 Maiduguri flood victims

The Nigerian Society of Red Cross (NRC) with the support from the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), has donated relief items with ₦100,000 cash to 1,850 victims of the recent Maiduguri flood disaster.

Recall that more than 60% of Maiduguri witnessed floodwater recently, which claimed scores of lives and destroyed public and private properties worth billions of Naira.

Dauda Mohammed, the Assistant Coordinator Disaster Response of the Red Cross and Incidence Manager of the Program, stated this during the flag- off the distribution of the relief materials in Maiduguri.

According to him, Red Cross society comes to support the efforts of the State Government to alleviate the plight of those who affected by the recent floods.

”Today we are targeting 1,850 persons affected by the flood. We are supporting them with N100,000 cash, a blanket, mat, mosquito nets, kitchen utensils, sanitary items buckets and tent martials.

“As you are all aware there was a sudden flooding as a result of the of spillover of the Alau Dam which affected 80 percent of Maiduguri and its environs. Part of the support of the Red Cross is to support government to bring succour to the people.

“The number one criteria used is for the beneficiaries to be in Borno in a location affected by the flood as well as the flood has affected your houses.

“We choose the most vulnerable person’s such as pregnant women, lactating mothers and elderly people, orphans and children of the people with disability and of course the poorest of the poor”, he said.

Also, Bulama Mali Gubio, the Chairman of the Borno Chapter of the Nigerian Red Cross (NRC), represented by the Special Adviser, NRC, Abba said the items is just part of their windows mites to support victims of Maiduguri flood.

“We are giving them mats, blankets, buckets, solar lamps, sanitary pads, kitchen utensils, and other materials just to support them as we cannot replace what they lost 100 percent it is only God can replace them.

“We are targeting about 2,000 victims of the Maiduguri flood, and we are going to expand the beneficiaries under the next phase”, he said.

Beneficiaries, Fatima Bukar and Madu Kolo thanked the the Red Cross and its partners for the gestures.

”We thanked both International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), Nigerian Red Cross (NRCS) International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), and the entire Red Cross society for the support, we are grateful, May Allah reward them abandantly”, they said.

