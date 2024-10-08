Rector urges NUC to address HND, degree dichotomy

Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Abdul Jimoh Mohammed

Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, the rector of the Kwara State Polytechnic, has urged the National Universities Commission (NUC) to grant approvals to institutions with the carrying capacity and requisite academic qualifications to offer Degree, Master and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes.

Mohammed stated this at the 44th Media Parliament of the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) with the theme, “Bridging the dichotomy between Higher National Diploma and Degree Certificates.”

He equally called on the commission to allow institutions with such capacity to run their programmes as full-fledged institutions without necessarily affiliating with any universities.

Mohammed, who observed that priority is being placed on paper qualifications, explained that “dichotomy has placed priority on paper qualifications rather than productivity. Experience has shown that a student from a polytechnic is more productive than that of a university.”

He added that throughout the world, the highest qualification in the academic circle is a doctorate degree. Despite a plethora of PhD holders in polytechnics, there are limitations to the extent to which their academic works can fly.

The rector noted that rigorous research work and superintending roles of NUC were part of the setbacks aiding the dichotomy.

Earlier, Abdullateef Lanre Ahmed, the state chairman of NUJ, explained that the dichotomy between Higher National Diploma and Degree holders was a matter of concern among Nigerians, adding that the situation, which is yearning for a solution, has continued to draw the attention of policymakers and lawmakers.

He stressed the need for a deliberate policy on the part of the government to address the impasse for societal benefit.

Ahmed said the NUJ media parliament was a veritable platform for public discourse on issues affecting the corporate interest of the country.

