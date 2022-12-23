Reckitt pledges to keep delivering quality products to Nigerian consumers

Reckitt Nigeria, makers of Dettol, Harpic and Mortein, has pledged to commit to delivering quality products into Nigerian markets for the benefit of its consumers.

Speaking at the 2022 Brandcom Awards where the company received multiple recognitions in three different categories, Tanzim Rezwan, marketing director, said it was an honour that three of Reckitt’s products were recognised as Nigeria’s Brand of the Year in their respective categories.

He promised that the company would continue to deliver the best and most innovative products to its consumers.

“Winning these awards among other brands is a very significant honour as it reflects Reckitt’s compass where we strive for excellence and put our consumers and people first. Reckitt will continue to deliver the best products which consumers have come to know us for over the years,” Tanzim said.

Also speaking, Joshua Ajayi, the convener of Brandcom Awards, publisher of Brand Communicator, said the organisers had started a positive narrative that has propelled the industry’s growth.

He said that the brand communicator is happy to have taken up the challenge of creating a respectable platform that recognises and rewards excellence in the brand industry.

At the award night, Dettol emerged as the ‘Most Outstanding Disinfectant Brand of the year, Mortein received the ‘Most Outstanding Insecticide Brand of the year, and Harpic was named the Most Outstanding Toilet Cleaning Brand of the year.

Brandcom Awards celebrates the exploits and achievements of brands, agencies, and notable players who have gone the extra mile to impact the industry. The award is one of the most credible and prestigious platforms recognising, rewarding and inspiring agencies, brands, and individuals in the marketing and communications industry in Nigeria.

Reckitt brands equally emerged in top positions at the 2022 ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence. The brands got awards in CSR or Social Impact Campaign of the year for the Dettol School Hygiene Programme and Legacy Brand of the Year for Dettol.