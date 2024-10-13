Recent honour would spur me to do more for humanity – Achimugu

…Bags Biden’s lifetime award

Aisha Achimugu, Nigerian-born industrialist and renowned humanitarian, has said that her recent honour of President Biden’s Lifetime Achievement Award was an inspiration for her to do more to help humanity both in Nigeria and the United States.

Achimugu was honoured recently in the United States due to her lifelong commitment to philanthropy and community service.

The award, presented during the Innovate Africa Gala Night in Washington, D.C, highlights her unwavering dedication to empowering lives through her NGO, the Sam Empowerment Foundation.

In a letter issued recently, announcing the prestigious honour, the White House praised Achimugu’s outstanding contributions, stating that it was in recognition of her service and philanthropy efforts to humanity.

“This incredible award honors and recognises her lifelong commitment to building a stronger Nigeria through her service and impressive philanthropy to the masses.

“It is with immense pride and admiration that we acknowledge your dedication, hard work, and exceptional talents that have made a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals.”

The President’s Volunteer Achievement Award acknowledges transformative work, which has uplifted communities both in her home country of Nigeria and internationally.

Through her leadership and humanitarian efforts, she has championed causes ranging from education to health, while also addressing poverty alleviation and social welfare through her foundation’s outreach programs.

Achimugu, known for her distinguished role in various sectors, expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the award during the event. In her acceptance speech, she reflected on her journey as a business leader, philanthropist, and social advocate.

“This year’s President’s Volunteer Achievement Award is more than just a plaque or a recognition; it is a call to action,” Achimugu remarked.

“It is a reminder of the immense power we possess to make a difference in the lives of others. I will continue my work serving communities both here in the United States and in my native Nigeria,” she further said.

The Innovate Africa Gala Night, where the award was presented, served as a celebration of African innovation and leadership, further highlighting Achimugu’s inspirational story and the impact of her work.

She promised to continue her efforts, to help humanity and create a better world.

“Together, we can create a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential,” she said.

