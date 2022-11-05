Real Estate firm positions for opportunities with tech innovations

Vines Realty Afrique Limited a real estate company in Nigeria has said they would remain at the forefront of digital transformation and real tech innovation in Africa in a bid to position itself and Nigerians for upcoming opportunities.

for upcoming opportunities.

He said this is the motivation as Vines Realty continues to strengthen itself, being a household name across Africa and global humanity.

Oberaifo made these remarks during his acceptance speech after Vines Realty Afrique Limited won the award for Emerging Outstanding Real Estate Company of the Year, 2022 at the Real Estate Excellence Awards event, hosted by Beta Media Group, the event held in Lagos on September 25, 2022.

This event was graced by major players in the Real Estate Industry in Nigeria, like Pwan Group, Adozillion Homes, Eden Oasis Realty, Landshop, and Atco Homes, among others. Vines Realty won the award ahead of other top Real Estate Companies in Nigeria.

It was a double win for the company as the managing director also received the award as the Emerging Outstanding Real Estate CEO of the Year, 2022.

In his acceptance speech, David, said, “we are happy that our effort to bring digital innovations to The Real Estate

industry in Nigeria has been recognized. We see this award as a challenge to do more in creating products and services that will empower the average Nigerian to own their own home and create wealth that will last

for generations.

“It’s a huge win for Vines Realty and me, as it shows that our hard work and commitment to serve is being recognized. We will continue to strive to do better and keep building on this toward our long-term goal of a better humanity. Nevertheless, we appreciate our clients who have made this possible. We are now in a fast-growing market environment where there are so many changes happening across

multiple dimensions.

“Hence, we will continue to be intermediaries between the rich, middle-class and poor. As we connect globally, we would encourage everyone to invest in the growth of Africa whilst keeping to our sustainable development goals in line with Africa Unions Agenda 2065.”

Also speaking about the awards, Ronald Ajiboye, general manager and Chief Operating Officer, Vines Realty Afrique limited, said, “This award will spur us to innovate more and offer seamless service to the customer. We will also double our effort to provide homes and create wealth for working-class Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.”

Vines Realty is a Real Estate company, providing professional property marketing, consulting and development services for diverse clients in the residential and commercial property markets.

Committed to standards of excellence and integrity, Vines Realty brings expertise to every project handled by her experienced team, thereby providing a thorough, qualitative service in alignment with clients’ Real estate needs.