RCCG celebrates 70th anniversary with Perfect Jubilee Convention

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) has announced its Perfect Jubilee Convention as part of the ways to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

This year’s convention is said to symbolize a major landmark in the church’s epochal and divinely-orchestrated history.

Speaking during a press conference to announce activities to mark its 70th Anniversary Celebration at Emmanuel Park, Redemption Camp, Joseph Obayemi, the continental overseer, North Africa Continent said, “RCCG was divinely revealed to our late Founder and General Superintendent, Josiah Akindayomi, in the year 1952. His obedience, zeal, trust in God and commitment to prayer and the word of God truthfully watered the mustard seed that God planted 70 years ago into a behemoth and colossal kingdom vehicle the world is seeing today.”

Obayemi said over the last 70 years, the Redeemed Christian Church of God has taken the gospel of the Kingdom of God to more than 197 nations and territories of the world with millions of souls saved and has been committed to human capital development.

He added that the church has equally impacted lives, communities and nations through our various social impact and investment programmes.

As part of the activities earmarked for celebrating the anniversary, Obayemi said the authority of the mission has put together Jubilee Walk which will take place around the world on the 31st of July 2022; seven prayer huts have been created for people who desire secluded places to pray at different locations on the Campground during the convention; free training in technology and digital education to empower thousands of people and 70,000 people will be trained within the period of one year.

Other activities to mark the occasion, he said will include different sporting competitions, free feeding for millions of people, among others

“As we expect millions of people at the Redemption Camp during the 7-day period of this year’s Convention, adequate security has been provided and there will be free flow of traffic within the Campground with the help of RCCG Traffic squad.

Read also: Why the Church must focus more on the redemption message – Taiwo

“Importantly, hostel accommodation will be provided to so many of our volunteer workers and many that require elaborate accommodations should request with various accommodation chalets on the camp. The Convention will be transmitted live on all RCCG channels including Dove Television, RTM and all social media channels,” he said.

Obayemi stressed that to RCCG as a mission, Jubilee represents a year of harvest of souls into the kingdom of our God, deliverance of many from captivity and turning many slaves into kings and priests through the salvation of our Lord Jesus Christ. “God has helped us to carry out these through our numerous outreaches across the world earlier in the year – and we are just starting.

“As a mission with commitment to the development of our nation of origin, Nigeria, Jubilee is a season where we see God liberating our nation from the many challenges the nation is currently facing – we are confident that indeed, Nigeria will become the delight of all nations,” he added.

He affirmed RCCG’s commitment to global peace and the prosperity of nations, families and individuals. “Our belief is that this year of Jubilee will mark a total turn around for the world economically and in many other ramifications. God will be asserting His authority as the sovereign owner and ruler of all nations,” Obayemi added.