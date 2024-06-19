Ramaphosa eyes transformed, inclusive economy in second term

Cyril Ramaphosa, South African president, is targeting a robust, transformed and inclusive economy in his second term.

Ramaphosa officially commenced his second term as South African president on Wednesday after his reelection with the help from a coalition of parties, a first in the country’s 30 years under African National Congress (ANC) rule and the abolition of apartheid government.

During his acceptance at his inauguration ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Ramaphosa pledged loyalty to the Republic of South Africa and vowed to uphold the constitution and all other laws.

“I, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa, and will obey, observe, uphold, and maintain the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic,” he pledged.

King Mswati III of Eswatini, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Zimbabwe President Emerson Mnangagwa and former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga were among many dignitaries who attended the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing the nation after being sworn in, Ramaphosa emphasised the people’s preference for peace and democracy over violence and unconstitutional methods.

He acknowledged the diverse voices of South Africans, respecting the election results and their expressed wishes.

“The people have spoken loudly that they choose peace and democracy over violent, undemocratic and unconstitutional methods.

“In their multitude, in voices that are many and diverse, the people of South Africa have voted and made known their wishes, their concerns, and their expectations,” he said.

Despite appreciation for the progress made during 30 years of democracy, Ramaphosa acknowledged areas where the administration had fallen short. He highlighted the need for a transformed, inclusive economy that generates jobs and supports entrepreneurs.

The African National Congress (ANC), led by Ramaphosa, failed to secure an outright victory in the May election for the first time since the end of apartheid regime, which saw the emergence of Nelson Mandela as president 30 years ago.

The party’s seats in Parliament decreased from 230 to 159. However, Ramaphosa was re-elected through the Government of National Unity (GNU), securing 283 votes.

He was re-elected president through the Government of National Unity (GNU) during the first sitting of parliament last Friday in Cape Town.

Ramaphosa won the election with 283 votes beating the EFF’s Julius Malema who received 44 votes.

Major players such as the Democratic Alliance and the Inkatha Freedom Party have already joined the coalition.

However, the third-largest party, led by former President Jacob Zuma, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, and the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters party have refused to be part of it.

The GNU, a multiparty coalition, grants representation to various parties and ensures a say in national governance. Ramaphosa’s term will extend until at least 2029.