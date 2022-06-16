Rainoil promotes healthy living, team bonding in 25th anniversary celebration

In a bid to promote team bonding, healthy living and fitness among its employees, Rainoil Limited, an integrated energy company operating in the downstream sector recently organised a sports day as part of activities to kick start its 25th anniversary in Lagos.

The event is also aimed at encouraging togetherness and peace, with the participation of staff grouped as team integrity and team excellence, and participation of a novelty march between Rainoil and Eterna Plc, a sister company.

The sports day event witnessed different sports which include; Drills, scrabble, chess, spoon and egg race, sack race, 50m dash, relay race, tug of war, 3-legged race, and football.

The Rainoil Sports day is part of the brand’s celebration which invariably supports staff fitness, competitiveness, motivation, team spirit, increased brain power, and bonding to ensure they perform better in the workplace.

“I am highly excited about the events lined up to celebrate our 25 years in operation. As you can see a good number of our staff members are here to be part of the sports and that shows their readiness to be industrious because it is only a fit mind that can be productive,” Gabriel Ogbechie, the group managing director, Rainoil Limited stated.

He reiterated that the company is not only committed to the development of the petroleum downstream value chain, which is critical to Nigeria’s economic growth but also devoted to the growth of her employees, who he termed as the company’s greatest assets.

Read also: All On, Greenage Technologies Sign $500,000 solar equipment manufacturing deal

According to him, promoting fitness is one of the most beneficial choices any employer can make to encourage their workers to reach their full potential, also the sports day provides a bonding moment that allows them to get to work out with other colleagues while taking a break from their job.

“This is 25 years of great fete; we are careful to return all the glory to God who has been our help thus far because statistics have shown that 80 per cent of companies don’t survive beyond the first five years of their establishment,” Ogbechie stated.

Ogbechie noted that the company is highly committed to various social investment projects in various places in the country and especially the host communities. He added that Rainoil has continued to add value not only in the energy sector but also in sports development across the country.

Benjamin Nwaezigwe, the managing director of Eterna plc, while applauding Rainoil for its contribution to the energy sector in the past 25 years, noted that the Rainoil sports day and novelty march is a competition well-intended at encouraging a healthy body and mind in an era where there is a lot of stress in the workplaces. “Going forward the future is looking great for Rainoil and I wish them success, more achievement, and global recognition”.