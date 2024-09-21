Rainfall shatters hope of Edo Central’s early arrival of election material, officials

Early downpours on Saturday have delayed the arrival of election materials and officials in some parts of Edo state, particularly Edo Central Senatorial District consisting of Esan South-East, Igueben and Esan North-East, Esan West and Esan Central Local Government Areas.

There were delays in election materials and electoral officials. The rain halted some voters from stepping out of their abodes while some were anxiously waiting for the arrival of election officials and materials in Irrua and Alli Square, Ekpoma centres.

Registration and voting begin at 8:30 am and end at 2:00 pm. However, this may be extended should there be any delay, late commencement of voting or any other delay.

BusinessDay earlier reported that one of the polling units affected by the late arrival of voting materials is the Iyamoh Primary School, Ward 10 Polling Unit 1, located in Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA), where former Governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, is expected to cast his vote. Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission are yet to reach as voters await their arrival as of 7:57 am. However, security officials are on the ground.

Also, in Ogbe Primary School, Ward 1, Oredo LGA, electoral officials were yet to be deployed to their respective polling units as of 7:30 am.

Election materials and officials in Ward 5 Registration Area Center located in Oliha Primary School as of 7:30 am were yet to be transported following a delay by security operatives halting the election officials from stepping out their identification particulars as party representatives waited outside the RAC and some voters at their polling units waiting for the election officials.

Also at Third Junction, off Opasaboba, Oredo LGA, vehicular movements were restricted by the police while owners trekked to their respective polling units.

Meanwhile, accreditation and voting commenced at 8:30am at Polling Unit 002, Registration Area 2, Iguobazuwa, Ovia South East LGA and some other parts of the state.