Railway workers commence 3-day warning strike over poor welfare

Workers of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) have on Thursday embarked on a three-day nationwide strike over poor warfare.

This is coming after the workers vow to halt all train operations nationwide.

Esan Segun, the secretary-general of the Leaders of National Union of Railway Workers NUR, told Businessday that the strike service affects; the Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna, and Warri-Itakpe routes. Others are Lagos-Kano, Kano-Unguru, and Aba-Port Harcourt.

“The strike is ongoing everywhere. Report reaching me from all the district headquarters including Lagos, Abuja, Warri-Itakpe, Kaduna, Minna, Bauchi, Zaria is that there is 100 compliance and it’s going to hold for 3days” he mentioned.

Leaders of the NURW and its Senior Staff Association, SSA, Railway Branch, had last week threatened to embark on a three-day nationwide strike effective Thursday, November 18, 2021, over poor welfare.

To avert the strike action, Rotimi Ameachi, Minister of transportation held a meeting in Lagos on Saturday with the union, but it was gathered that the meeting ended in a deadlock.

Innocent Ajiji, NUR president-general, said the sector would lose about N90m during the three-day warning strike and that if the demands of the workers were not met, the union might declare another industrial action nationwide.

“We have 10,995 workers, so we are about 11,000 approximately. We make over N360m monthly from the rail sector. We generate over N30m daily,” Ajiji said.

This strike will cause a drop in revenue for the sector. But that is not the issue. Rather the issue is that the government should listen to our just demands.” he added.