“Radical left lunatic,” says Trump as he goes harder on Harris in X interview with Musk

Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate in the upcoming US election, launched a strong verbal attack on Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, calling her a “radical left lunatic” and claiming she is “more incompetent” than President Joe Biden.

Trump made these remarks during a much-anticipated interview with billionaire tech magnate Elon Musk on Monday, conducted on Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In the interview, Trump labelled Harris as a “third-rate phoney candidate,” accusing her of trying to outdo him in her political approach.

Trump reiterated his long-standing claim that Biden’s selection of Harris as his running mate was akin to a coup within the Democratic Party.

Musk agreed with Trump’s critique, characterising Harris’s actions as far-left.

Trump further criticised both Harris and Biden, saying, “She’s incompetent, and he (Biden) is incompetent. And frankly, I think that she’s more incompetent than he is, and that’s saying something because he’s not too good.”

Trump accused Biden and Harris of failing on border security, stating that their actions allowed “hundreds and thousands” of people to enter the U.S. illegally. While Trump expressed support for legal immigration, he emphasised his opposition to illegal immigration, calling Harris a “liar.”

The much-anticipated conversation between Trump and Musk attracted over 20 million listeners, despite the initial technical delays. Musk suggested that the platform experienced a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDOS) attack, which caused the delay.

During the discussion, both Musk and Trump agreed that crime rates have risen in the U.S. due to the Biden-Harris administration’s open border policy. Trump vowed to carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history if elected.

Trump also criticised Biden’s foreign policy, praising Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He claimed that his diplomatic relationships with these leaders would have prevented current global conflicts if he were still president.

Musk, in turn, argued that strength, not weakness, is what people respond to, suggesting that domestic threats pose a greater danger to the U.S. than foreign adversaries like Russia and China. He also stated that nuclear warming is a bigger threat than climate change.

The conversation also touched on the failed assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, which Trump described as a “miracle.”

Addressing the state of the U.S. economy, Trump argued that the country is experiencing its worst inflation in 100 years, blaming the Biden-Harris administration. Musk added that reducing government spending and increasing efficiency are essential steps forward.

Throughout the interview, Trump praised Musk, calling him an “interesting character,” and hinted at future collaboration, particularly in education reform and artificial intelligence.

Trump’s return to X is significant, with his posts receiving millions of views and impressions. His first post after returning to the platform, which criticised the state of the U.S. economy and called for a return to his policies, garnered 31 million impressions at the time of this report.