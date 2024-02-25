Rack Centre empowers 150 Youth, SMEs with digital skills

Rack Centre, one of West Africa’s Leading Carrier and Cloud neutral data centres, has completed its transformative digital skills training programme, which empowered 150 Youths and Small and Medium Enterprises with digital skills.

According to the Company, the programme was designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the ever-evolving digital economy.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the beneficiaries in Lagos, Nozipho Sibanda, the Finance Director of Rack Centre, commended the beneficiaries for going through the rigours of the training to acquire the skills and knowledge, noting that this opportunity would certainly mark a significant impact in their career and life journey.

Sibanda said the CSR initiative is targeted at helping small businesses get the desired skills and knowledge necessary to move their businesses forward.

“We are excited about this crop of young people who have excelled. We will follow up with you in the next couple of months to ensure that you settle in the office where you have been assigned to work.

“I also implore mentors to provide guidance where necessary. As beneficiaries of this training programme, you should tap into the resources available with your mentors. We want you to succeed, and we want you to be economically viable from what you have learnt,” she said.

Established in 2012, Rack Centre provides best-in-class data centre colocation services and reliable interconnection between carriers and customers.

In her remarks, Mojisola Olateru-Olagbegi, Chief Executive Officer of The Workplace Centre Limited (TWPC) Tech, revealed that SMEs remain a major driver of the economy, hence the need to appreciate Rack Centre for taking the bold step to empower the youth with requisite skills and knowledge that can assist them to be self-reliant.

According to her, the significance of technology to the growth of businesses and careers in today’s economy cannot be overemphasised.

Meanwhile, a beneficiary of the programme, Adenopo Folashade, applauded Rack Centre for the training opportunities, promising that she would deploy the skills to enhance economic prosperity for herself and her family.