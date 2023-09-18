Quits Aviation refutes reports of tampering with Adeleke’s aircraft engines

Quits Aviation has refuted reports alleging that Governor Ademola Adeleke’s aircraft engines were tampered with, leading to abortion of the flight and air return.

A team of aircraft inspectors from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) visited the private terminal of Quits Aviation located at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos to carry out an inspection of the premises in connection with the aircraft owned by the Adelekes involved in an incident on September 4, 2023.

Reports indicated that the aircraft, a Bombardier Challenger 605 with registration marks 5N-ATA, suffered high temperature when it was about to take off, prompting the pilot in Command to abort the flight and make air return to base.

Ademola Adeleke, the Governor of Osun state, who wanted to travel with the aircraft, alleged in media reports that the aircraft engines may have been tampered.

However, the management of Quits Aviation issued a statement and said it is under an aircraft parking agreement with the owner/operator of aircraft, Bombardier Challenger 605, registration marks 5N-ATA, disclosing that Quits Aviation is responsible to provide suitable and secured parking space at its premises, whilst the Owner/Operator is responsible for the technical parking procedures in accordance with the respective aircraft maintenance manuals.

“The aircraft was parked at Quits Aviation premises prior to the date of the incident on 04.09.2023. During parking, the aircraft was under 24-hour security surveillance and there is no record of observed tampering, or security infringements.

According to CCTV footage observed, the following can be confirmed: (1) On the day of the flight (04.09.2023) at approximately 08:45, the aircraft was towed from its parked position and repositioned close to the Legend Business Hangar to begin with flight preparation procedures.

“It is confirmed that the aircraft had been parked with no engine cover protection. Except for the towing movement, there was no other interference to its airframe or engines.

“At approximately 13:18 of the same day, the aircraft doors were opened for flight preparation activities until the aircraft departed for its intended flight at approximately “15:20.

The aircraft returned to the ramp, eventually leaving the Quits Aviation premises at approximately 17:12 pm.”

Quits Aviation said it regretted the incident and it is in full cooperation with relevant stakeholders and authorities performing investigation of the incident.

“In promotion of safety, Quits Aviation recommends to its tenants to park aircraft in strict compliance with the Aircraft Maintenance Manual Procedures, requiring that open orifices and engines are always covered to prevent Foreign Object Damage or infestation,” the company said.

Industry insiders said that Governor Adeleke in his speeches about the incident should not politicise it because aviation is international and guided by international regulations and misinformation could damage the country’s image.