Queues surface in Ibadan fuel stations

Long queues of motorists at petrol stations surfaced on Wednesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The situation which started on Tuesday evening, got worse as many stations witnessed large turnout of motorists queuing up to buy petrol.

But, some stations were not dispensing fuel. They were under lock and keys.

In places like Mokola, Iwo road , Secretariat Road and Agodi Gate visited, motorists were seen inside and outside the gates of the filling stations struggling to buy the commodity while many armed themselves with kegs.

The same thing were applicable at Sango, Adamasingba, Apete, Awotan and Dugbe areas of the ancient city

For instance there was an unusually long queue at BOVAS filling station along Bodija road, Ibadan.

The situation is not different at SAO Filling Station at Idi-Ape road while the NNPC filling station on Ojoo/Iwo-road expressway has a long queue of motorists almost extending to Akobo road.

The development led to traffic snarls on major roads within the metropolis.

Causing anxiety and confusion in Ibadan, the situation had gotten worse with hike in transport fares on routes while many resorted to trekking long distance.

While few motorists say the long queues were as a result of the rumour of scarcity of petrol in some parts of the country many had no idea of the fuel scarcity in the state saying they are already feeling the pains.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at N180 per litre is no longer visible in Oyo and Osun states.

Mutiu Bukola, IPMAN Chairman of Ibadan Depot, which covers Oyo and Osun states who said that its members would increase the pump price noted that it was not possible for members of the association to sell at the old price

“We cannot buy petroleum in Lagos again. Whatever we see, they are selling for us at the rate of N178 without transport,” he said.

According to him, the landing cost is now N195. If we buy at the rate of N178, it will take a minimum of N12 to get to Ibadan. If you add N178 to N12 you will know how much it will be.

“To ensure that queues are no longer in the petroleum stations, we will be selling at the rate of N195 to N200 in Oyo and Osun states.”